The Potential of Synthetic Data in Healthcare

Healthcare companies are interested in the potential of synthetic data, which involves the use of AI algorithms to generate data that can be utilized for analysis. Synthetic data presents an opportunity for drug and health researchers to study the effects of drugs on specific subpopulations without privacy concerns. However, widespread adoption of synthetic data in the industry is currently limited due to ongoing technological challenges.

A study by Gartner in 2021 projected that approximately 60% of the data used for AI and analytics projects would be synthetically generated by the following year. However, the actual implementation of synthetic data in the healthcare sector has not reached that level. While progress has been made in utilizing synthetic data for training self-driving cars and other applications, its adoption in health and drug research remains low.

One major obstacle is the cost of implementing synthetic data technology and the limited number of vendors available in the market. Healthcare companies also face the challenge of ensuring that synthetic data accurately represents the target population and closely resembles real data. Capturing the complexity of healthcare and science in representative synthetic data sets is a difficult task.

Chief Information Officer of Johnson & Johnson, Jim Swanson, recognizes the challenges inherent in creating representative synthetic data sets. However, he sees potential in using synthetic data to analyze the long-term impacts and effectiveness of existing medicines on the market. While Johnson & Johnson currently utilizes de-identified patient data, synthetic data could offer larger data sets even in areas with strict data regulations.

One of the challenges in creating accurate synthetic data sets is capturing the numerous variables present in patient data, including medications, lifestyle habits, and medical conditions. As new scientific discoveries are made, these variables can also change. Healthcare companies face significant hurdles in generating representative and accurate synthetic data sets for research and analysis purposes.