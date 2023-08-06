Indonesia’s Health Minister Explores Collaboration with Starlink for Internet Access in Health Centers

Indonesia’s Health Minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, has recently met with Elon Musk to discuss a potential collaboration between the Indonesian government and Starlink. The aim of this collaboration is to provide internet access to remote health centers across Indonesia, ensuring equitable healthcare services throughout the country.

Currently, out of the 10,000 health centers (puskesmas) in Indonesia, approximately 2,200 lack internet access. Furthermore, 11,100 smaller health centers are also not connected to the internet. Recognizing the importance of internet access in facilitating healthcare services, Sadikin highlights that with internet connectivity, health service consultations can be conducted online. Additionally, it opens up the possibility of online training for health workers, ultimately improving healthcare services and communication between regions.

The collaboration with Starlink, developed by SpaceX, offers a viable solution through its satellite network, providing low-cost internet connectivity to remote areas. Starlink’s internet services have already benefited healthcare facilities in the Philippines, Rwanda, Mozambique, and Nigeria.

To complement this collaboration, the Republic of Indonesia Satellite-1 (SATRIA-1) was launched into space. This satellite is expected to enhance connectivity across Indonesia, supporting the efforts to provide internet access to health centers.

By increasing internet connectivity in Indonesia’s health centers, the country can further advance its digitalization agenda in the healthcare sector. This collaboration with Starlink, along with the deployment of SATRIA-1, demonstrates Indonesia’s commitment to improving healthcare services and ensuring accessibility for remote and disadvantaged areas.

Overall, this collaboration between the Indonesian government and Starlink has the potential to positively impact healthcare delivery, enabling better access to medical resources, consultations, and training opportunities for health workers in remote areas.