New Headset Helps Athletes Safely Return to Play After Concussions

After suffering a concussion, athletes must wait until their injury is fully healed before returning to the field. To determine when it is safe for them to resume play, a new headset has been developed that monitors their “headpulse.” Traditional methods of concussion recovery monitoring focus on physical symptoms such as headaches and dizziness, but scientists at the University of California – San Francisco have discovered that brain damage may persist even after these symptoms subside.

Led by doctors Cathra Halabi and Wade S. Smith, the researchers looked at headpulse as a more accurate indicator of healing. Headpulse refers to the subtle force exerted on the inside of the skull with each heartbeat. The team created a headset with accelerometers to measure headpulse by detecting the micro-movements of the head during a 90-second daily testing session.

The headset was trialed on a group of adolescent Australian Rules Football players, with some having recently experienced a concussion and others uninjured. After one month of testing, it was found that the concussed players had a distinct headpulse pattern that persisted for an average of 12 days after their other symptoms had disappeared. This indicates that relying solely on symptoms for return-to-play decisions may not be sufficient, as delayed healing could result in more serious brain injuries if athletes resume play prematurely.

The device is currently being commercialized by medical technology company MindRhythm. The research findings were published in the journal JAMA Network Open. By monitoring headpulse, this innovative headset provides a more accurate and reliable method for determining when athletes can safely return to the playing field after suffering a concussion.