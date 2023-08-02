South Korea’s HD KSOE Acquires Controlling Stake in STX Heavy Industries

South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has successfully secured a controlling position in STX Heavy Industries, the world’s third-largest marine engine manufacturer. HD KSOE emerged as the winner in a bidding contest that began in December 2022.

As part of the agreement, HD KSOE will acquire 6.5 million shares of STX Heavy Industries from Pinetree Partners, a private equity group that took control of the company in 2018. Additionally, HD KSOE will help recapitalize STX Heavy Industries by purchasing approximately 5.4 million shares from a new issuance. The total transaction value is estimated to be $65 million.

By acquiring STX Heavy Industries, HD KSOE aims to strengthen its competitive position and enhance its manufacturing capacity for engines. STX Heavy Industries specializes in low-speed marine diesel engines and dual-fuel engines for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The company also possesses expertise in turbocharging technologies.

This acquisition will not only provide HD KSOE with valuable knowledge and expertise in small and medium engines but will also contribute to the company’s growth strategy. HD KSOE plans to expand STX’s production capacity to meet the increasing demand for newbuilds and LNG carriers.

This move by HD KSOE is seen as a competitive response to Hanwha’s entry into shipbuilding following its acquisition of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering. Moving forward, HD KSOE and Hanwha are expected to compete vigorously for naval shipbuilding contracts.