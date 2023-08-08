HCLSoftware and Microsoft Collaborate to Integrate Azure OpenAI Service

HCLSoftware has recently partnered with Microsoft with the aim of integrating Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service into its software products. This collaboration is set to pave the way for the development of intelligent applications that can revolutionize various industries by leveraging the combined expertise of both companies.

HCLSoftware plans to incorporate Microsoft’s AI technologies into its four clouds, namely Business Cloud, Hybrid Data Cloud, Create/Compose Cloud, and Intelligent Automation Cloud. By combining HCLSoftware’s software development skills with Microsoft’s AI capabilities, this collaboration seeks to empower businesses to automate and scale their processes, enabling them to make well-informed decisions based on data-driven insights.

In addition to this partnership, HCLSoftware is also utilizing GitHub Copilot, an AI-powered coding tool designed to assist developers in writing code more efficiently. By leveraging this tool, developers can reduce the time spent on repetitive tasks and allocate more time to complex problem-solving challenges.

By merging the Azure OpenAI Service into its software products, HCLSoftware aims to enhance its offerings and equip businesses with the necessary tools to thrive in the digital landscape of today. This collaboration between HCLSoftware and Microsoft exemplifies the potential power of AI in driving innovation and enhancing productivity for businesses across various sectors.

Overall, this collaboration between HCLSoftware and Microsoft holds great promise in the development of intelligent applications that can truly transform industries by harnessing the full potential of AI technologies.