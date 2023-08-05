Can the Pixel Buds Pro Stay Ahead of the Competition?

It has been over a year since the release of the Pixel Buds Pro, and the question remains: have they improved enough to stay ahead of the competition?

When first reviewed, it was clear that Google had addressed previous issues and maintained the features that made the Pixel Buds Pro great. The earbuds are comfortable and secure in the ears, without the need for a rubber fin. Despite their larger size, they still have a fashionable appearance without protruding too far.

The increase in size allowed for improvements in sound quality, battery life, and features. The introduction of active noise cancellation (ANC) performed well in testing. It may not match over-ear headphones, but it effectively reduces external noise, even on a plane.

Comfort, solid ANC, and extended battery life make the Pixel Buds Pro suitable for all-day wear without fatigue. Even after a year of use, they remain reliable for everyday use.

Google has released two “Feature Drops” to enhance the Pixel Buds Pro. Notable features include an equalizer for fine-tuning the sound profile and head-tracking spatial audio, which adjusts the audio position based on the user’s head orientation. However, spatial audio is limited to media optimized for home theaters and only available on Pixel phones.

Upcoming features include “Clear Calling” and “Super Wide Band” for improved phone call audio quality, as well as a Find My Device network for locating missing headphones.

While Google Assistant has been a standout feature, it is no longer exclusive to Pixel Buds. Competitors have integrated the Assistant into their devices with better audio quality. Furthermore, Google Assistant itself has seen a decline in focus and improvement.

In conclusion, the Pixel Buds Pro have made significant improvements and maintain a strong presence in the market. However, they face competition from rival brands with similar features and better Assistant integration.