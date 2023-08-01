Hasbro to Incorporate Artificial Intelligence into Dungeons & Dragons

Hasbro, the company responsible for popular franchises like Transformers and My Little Pony, is reportedly working on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into the classic game Dungeons & Dragons. The company has partnered with Italian gaming company Xplored to develop AI tools that can create adventures and respond in real-time to player decisions.

Xplored, founded in 2008, is known for its Teburu gaming platform, which combines tabletop gaming with AI capabilities. This collaboration aims to enhance the storytelling, game mechanics, and player experience while maintaining face-to-face interaction and physical elements like dice.

The move towards incorporating AI into Dungeons & Dragons diverges from recent decisions made by other major gaming companies. For example, OneBookShelf, the company behind DriveThruRPG and Dungeon Masters Guild, recently updated its policies to reject content primarily written by AI. However, Hasbro’s approach reflects a growing trend of AI adoption in the gaming industry.

While the use of AI in tabletop games is still relatively new, its implementation in video game design has faced criticism and resistance. Concerns about copyright and ownership have been raised, leading some gamers to feel deceived upon discovering AI involvement in game development.

Nevertheless, several game developers, including major companies like Ubisoft and Square Enix, are exploring the potential of AI. The incorporation of AI-generated art and chatbots in role-playing games is seen as an opportunity for smaller developers to access tools that were previously exclusive to larger studios.

Hasbro has not yet commented on its specific plans to integrate AI into Dungeons & Dragons.