Adidas Gazelle Trainers Renamed “Satellite Stompers” in Honor of Harry Styles

Harry Styles, the renowned musician, is widely recognized for his fondness for Adidas Gazelle trainers. These iconic shoes have gained significant attention due to videos of Harry dancing on stage, showcasing the distinctive three stripes. In fact, fans have affectionately referred to them as “Satellite Stompers,” inspired by Harry’s energetic dance moves during his performance of the song “Satellite.”

Recognizing Harry’s passion for these trainers, Adidas has officially renamed them as the “Satellite Stompers.” As stated on the Adidas website, the Gazelle trainers have become a prominent part of Harry Styles’ wardrobe and have made a lasting impact on his dedicated fan base. The website describes Harry’s signature look as eclectic and distinctive, with the Gazelles being a vital element.

The timeless design of the Gazelle, featuring a sleek silhouette and the iconic three stripes, perfectly complements Harry’s unique aesthetic. These shoes offer versatility and comfort, making them a suitable choice for both casual and formal outfits. Despite their initial release in the 1960s, Harry’s admiration for the Gazelles has sparked a resurgence in popularity, prompting fans to rush and purchase their own pair of Satellite Stompers. Notably, celebrities like Brad Pitt and Phoebe Dynevor have also been spotted sporting these trainers.

Furthermore, there are reports of Adidas expressing interest in collaborating with Harry Styles. The brand envisions limited-edition designs by Harry for the Gazelles, believing that it would undoubtedly be a sell-out success.

If you’re a fan of Harry Styles and share his passion for Adidas Gazelle trainers, now is your chance to acquire your very own pair of Satellite Stompers and join in on this trend.