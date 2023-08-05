CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Featured Artist: Nebuchadnezz4r

Aug 5, 2023
This month’s featured artist is Nebuchadnezz4r, a player from Petaling Jaya, Selangor who has been playing Ingress since 2016. Nebuchadnezz4r was inspired to participate in the contest after witnessing the impressive submissions from other artists.

Nebuchadnezz4r’s artwork revolves around conceptual portal depictions, exploring their fascination with historical sites and structures from various cultures. They strongly believe that portals should be captivating places of interest, and they strive to capture that essence in their artwork.

While Nebuchadnezz4r’s artwork is not publicly available on a website, they have expressed an interest in the advent of AI art generators like Midjourney (MJ) and Stable Diffusion (SD). By blending their traditional art background with the capabilities of AI, Nebuchadnezz4r enjoys creating a unique fusion of both worlds in their artwork.

In addition, Nebuchadnezz4r has shown interest in designing t-shirts featuring their artwork. They have previously worked on personal projects related to Ingress and are enthusiastic about the idea.

Overall, Nebuchadnezz4r’s submission and perspective provide a fresh take on the convergence of traditional art and AI. If you would like to see their artwork or show your support, consider joining one of the many IFS events taking place this weekend.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

