HANMI Semiconductor Enhances Production Capacity with New Bonder Factory

HANMI Semiconductor has started operations at its newly established Bonder Factory, located within Plant 3. Spanning approximately 79,000 square meters, this factory aims to boost the production capacity of the Dual TC Bonder, which is crucial for the manufacturing process of AI semiconductor wideband memory (HBM).

Plant 3 is a spacious clean room that can handle the assembly and testing of more than 50 semiconductor devices simultaneously. It provides an optimal environment for the production of the Dual TC Bonder, TC Bonder, and Flip Chip Bonder. The TC Bonder is employed for vertically stacking and attaching semiconductor chips created using Through-Silicon Via (TSV) technology. Due to its implementation of the Thermal Compression method, this equipment is considered indispensable in the era of HBM.

In light of the positive outlook for the global semiconductor market in the latter half of the year, HANMI Semiconductor has proactively expanded its production capabilities to meet the expected changes in market demand. This proactive approach is particularly vital as major global AI semiconductor manufacturers are significant customers for HANMI Semiconductor.

With the establishment of the Bonder Factory in Plant 3, HANMI Semiconductor can increase its production efficiency and capacity for the Dual TC Bonder, thereby meeting the growing demand for AI semiconductor wideband memory. By enhancing its production capabilities, the company aims to solidify its position as a reliable and efficient supplier in the industry.

The commencement of operations at the Bonder Factory marks an important milestone for HANMI Semiconductor as it continues to prioritize the expansion of its production facilities to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the semiconductor market.