Hands-On Preview: Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Fast Travel Games recently provided a hands-on experience of their upcoming single-player adventure RPG, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, on the Oculus Quest 2. The game takes place in the ‘World of Darkness’ universe and offers a unique blend of stealth combat mechanics and paranormal elements.

In the game, players assume the role of a vampire named Justice who is on a quest to uncover the truth behind their sire’s murder and retrieve a stolen relic in the dark underworld of Venice, Italy. The demo showcased two levels, including a tutorial section where players learned basic movement and combat mechanics, and a more intricate mission that introduced various combat tools and paranormal powers.

The gameplay demo highlighted three vampiric disciplines that players can purchase using in-game experience points: Cloak of Shadows, Cauldron of Blood, and Shadow Trap. These disciplines allow for different playstyles, including sneaking up on enemies, launching powerful attacks, and creating portals to manipulate opponents.

Additionally, the game features a hand-worn crossbow with different types of bolts, such as corrosive and sleep-inducing bolts, offering players alternative ways to approach their objectives without resorting to violence.

The demo suggested that Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice aims to provide a substantial and immersive experience. The setting of Venice is faithfully recreated, capturing its labyrinthine pathways and claustrophobic buildings. The absence of tourists further enhances the dark and mysterious ambiance expected in a vampire-themed game.

However, it should be noted that the game is still in the early stages of development, and there are areas that require polish. Graphics and set pieces show promise, but some technical issues were encountered during the demo. Fast Travel Games is a reputable VR developer, so these issues are likely to be resolved before the game’s release.

Overall, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice appears to be an intriguing addition to the vampire genre. The game’s Hitman-inspired gameplay, combined with its immersive VR mechanics and rich narrative, has the potential to captivate players seeking a sophisticated and atmospheric gaming experience. Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is set to release on November 2nd for Oculus Quest 2, Quest 3, Quest Pro, and PSVR 2, with a price tag of $30.

