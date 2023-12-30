The Logitech Wave Keys: A Comfortable and Functional Ergonomic Keyboard

Logitech has introduced the Wave Keys wireless keyboard, a new addition to its ergonomic keyboard lineup. This keyboard is designed to provide both comfort and functionality in a slightly curved, full-size design. It offers a more natural typing experience without the steep learning curve typically associated with ergonomic keyboards.

Design and Ergonomics

The Wave Keys features a unique wave-like layout with a subtle ripple in the center. This design not only makes the keyboard visually striking but also positions the hands ergonomically for a more comfortable typing experience. Additionally, the integrated palm rest reduces wrist strain during long typing sessions.

Measuring at 3.8cm high, 23.8cm deep, and 39.4cm wide, the Wave Keys is compact yet substantial. Although its plastic body does not have the same build quality as higher-end models, it still feels solid. While the keyboard lacks USB ports, it compensates for this with the use of disposable AAA batteries that can last up to three years.

Connectivity and Compatibility

The Wave Keys offers versatile connectivity options. It can be wirelessly paired with up to three devices simultaneously, either through the Logi BOLT USB receiver or Bluetooth. Furthermore, it is compatible with various operating systems such as Windows 10 and 11, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, Android, and iPadOS, making it suitable for a wide range of work environments.

Features and Software

Equipped with membrane key switches, the Wave Keys ensures quiet key presses, making it suitable for shared office settings. It also supports Logitech’s Logi Options+ software, allowing users to customize keys, record macros, and create custom profiles. The software includes advanced features like Logitech Smart Actions, which enables users to map macros to different applications.

Performance and Usage

The Wave Keys provides a well-built keyboard with extremely quiet keystrokes. Its ergonomic design promotes a neutral typing position, reducing wrist pronation. Some users, particularly those with larger hands, may find the key layout initially cramped. However, the keyboard’s slight curve and tented layout aim to limit wrist pronation and encourage a more natural typing position. The palm rest is a positive feature appreciated by many users.

Comparison and Verdict

The Wave Keys is considered an upgrade to the Logitech K350, offering significant improvements in design and features. It is more compact and provides enhanced wireless connectivity options. However, it is worth noting that some media keys have been reused from previous models.

In conclusion, the Logitech Wave Keys is a comfortable and functional choice for those in need of an ergonomic keyboard without the complexity of more radical designs. Its wireless versatility, quiet typing experience, and ergonomic benefits make it a strong contender in its price range. It is highly recommended for office workers and individuals looking to enhance their typing comfort.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How long do the batteries of the Logitech Wave Keys last?

Logitech claims that the batteries of the Wave Keys can last up to three years, making it a long-lasting wireless keyboard option.

2. Can the Logitech Wave Keys be used with multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, the Wave Keys supports wireless pairing with up to three devices simultaneously, providing convenient multitasking capabilities.

3. Is the Logitech Wave Keys compatible with different operating systems?

Absolutely. The Wave Keys is compatible with various operating systems, including Windows 10 and 11, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, Android, and iPadOS, ensuring its usability across different platforms.