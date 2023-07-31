Artificial Intelligence (AI) Can Pose Challenges for Court Cases

Artificial intelligence (AI) that hallucinates can have serious consequences for court cases. In some instances, AI tools have generated fake case citations, leading to penalties for lawyers or even the overturning of entire legal proceedings.

For example, a law firm representing Avianca Inc., a Colombian airline, was recently ordered to pay a $5,000 penalty for using ChatGPT, an AI tool, to write their legal brief. The AI-generated brief included fabricated judicial decisions, potentially harming the reputation of judges and courts, and undermining trust in the legal profession and the judicial system in general. This is not an isolated incident.

Similar concerns were raised in South Africa, where a judge and magistrate criticized law firms for relying on AI tools that produced inaccurate or false content. Lawyers often feel the pressure of time constraints when preparing legal briefs, which makes AI-generated content an attractive option. However, relying solely on AI can lead to misleading information slipping through the cracks.

To tackle this issue, Clearbrief, an AI-powered platform, was developed to fact-check legal briefs that are written with the help of AI tools. Jacqueline Schafer, the CEO of Clearbrief, explains that generative AI models like ChatGPT are particularly challenging because they can generate completely fabricated case citations and invented facts. Lawyers, even experienced ones, can fall victim to these deceptions if they do not carefully review and verify the content manually.

In addition to the risk of producing false information, lawyers secretly utilizing AI-powered programs like ChatGPT introduce further problems. Schafer emphasizes the irony of needing AI to detect AI hallucinations. Law firms face a delicate balance between wanting to leverage AI to improve efficiency and reduce costs, while also being concerned about potential errors that could result in sanctions.

The legal industry is actively seeking technological solutions to address these challenges.