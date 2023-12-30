If Halley’s Comet Hit Earth

Imagine the unimaginable – the collision of Halley’s Comet with Earth. A potentially catastrophic event, the impact of this massive comet could result in unprecedented devastation. With an estimated mass of 220 trillion tons and a width of at least 7 miles, the energy unleashed upon impact would be equivalent to 130 trillion tons of TNT. To put this into perspective, it’s 14 times the amount of energy stored in the world’s fossil fuels combined.

The resulting crater left behind by Halley’s Comet would be immense, with an estimated radius of around 60 miles. Taking the hypothetical scenario of a direct hit on Cheyenne, Wyoming, the impact would extend beyond Chugwater to the north, Laramie to the west, Pine Bluffs to the east, and just past Loveland, Colorado to the south. The destruction would be unimaginable, with cities such as Rawlins, Saratoga, Baggs, and Jeffrey City leveled.

Looking at global devastation, we can draw a chilling comparison. The Chicxulub Crater in Mexico, created by an extraterrestrial object with slightly less energy than Halley’s Comet, played a significant role in the extinction of the dinosaurs.

However, let’s not lose ourselves in fear. Astronomers assure us that the chances of Halley’s Comet colliding with Earth are incredibly slim. When the comet returns, it will be approximately 55 million miles away from our planet. While this may sound quite close, the moon is 226,000 miles away, providing a significant distance between us and the potential threat.

Halley’s Comet, named after English astronomer Edmond Halley, has been observed throughout history, even before its official discovery in 1705. Although sightings of the comet have been recorded for centuries, the lifespans of individuals were short, making it unlikely for them to witness its return every 75 to 79 years.

For those interested in witnessing this celestial event, mark your calendars for July 28, 2061. That’s the predicted date for the next visit of Halley’s Comet. Wyomingites born on the day of its last visit in 1986 will have the opportunity to see this majestic phenomenon twice in their lifetime.

So, rest easy, because while Halley’s Comet may capture our imaginations with its beauty and potential danger, the chances of it colliding with Earth are minimal. Enjoy the spectacle of this celestial wanderer as it continues its cosmic journey.