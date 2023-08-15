Half-Life Opposing Force Sets New Concurrent Player Record on Steam

Half-Life 3 may still be a distant dream, but the Half-Life game series continues to hold a special place in the hearts of gamers. Recently, Half-Life Opposing Force, an expansion of the original Half-Life, achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new record for concurrent players on Steam. This accomplishment demonstrates that even after 16 years since the release of Half-Life 2 and with the addition of Half-Life Alyx, the fanbase remains passionate and dedicated.

The achievement was made possible through a community event called Opposing the Bar, which aimed to beat the previous record of 620 players. Participants were encouraged to open Half-Life Opposing Force on Steam for at least an hour during the event. Co-organizer ‘Radiation Hazard’ expressed the purpose of such events, stating that they are meant to bring the community together and celebrate their favorite games.

To set a new record, the organizers needed at least 621 players. However, the final count far exceeded expectations. As of now, the concurrent player record for Half-Life Opposing Force stands at a whopping 5,639, completely surpassing the previous peak and even surpassing the stretch goal set by Opposing the Bar.

The co-organizer, NoClick, celebrated the achievement on Twitter, writing, “We did it.” Additionally, the Valve content creator and community account ‘Lambda Generation’ expressed their excitement over the record and suggested attempting a similar feat for another Half-Life expansion, Blue Shift.

If you are a dedicated Half-Life fan and long for the nostalgia of classic shooters, you can still enjoy the best old games that offer plenty of fun. And while the elusive Half-Life 3 may continue to evade us, fans remain hopeful that one day it will finally materialize.