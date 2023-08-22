Half-Life 2 RTX: Modders Remake Iconic Game with Ray-Tracing Technology

A group of dedicated modders has come together to create a ray-traced remake of the beloved PC game, Half-Life 2. Known as Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project, this community-led effort aims to revamp the game’s visuals using Nvidia’s RTX Remix platform.

The project is a collaboration between four modding teams, now united as Orbifold Studios, and they are utilizing the power of ray-tracing technology to give Half-Life 2 a stunning makeover. By implementing physically based rendering (PBR) properties and adding new geometric details, the team hopes to create a visually enhanced experience for fans of the original game.

To achieve these stunning visuals, the remake utilizes Nvidia’s RTX IO for fast and smooth asset loading. This technology has been previously utilized in other remakes such as Portal: Prelude RTX and the PC port of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Furthermore, the remake supports full ray tracing and DLSS 3, promising an immersive and visually impressive gameplay experience.

While fans eagerly await the launch of Half-Life 2 RTX, Nvidia has not yet announced a specific release date. However, in the meantime, Nvidia has released comparison images showcasing the breathtaking improvements made in the ray-traced version of the game.

This is not the first time the Half-Life series has received the ray-tracing treatment. Earlier this year, a modder created and released a path-traced version of the original Half-Life from 1998. However, Half-Life 2 RTX appears to be receiving a more comprehensive visual makeover, thanks in part to its creator, Sultim Tsyrendashiev, who is now a rendering engineer at Nvidia.

With a dedicated team of modders and the power of ray-tracing technology, Half-Life 2 RTX is poised to become a standout remake, offering fans a nostalgic trip with stunning visuals. Gamers anxiously await the official release of this highly anticipated project.

Sources:

– Source Article: The Verge (Antonio G. Di Benedetto)