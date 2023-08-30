CityLife

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 30, 2023
Cyberattacks Temporarily Halt Operations at Astronomical Observatories

Several leading astronomical observatories around the world have experienced cyberattacks, resulting in temporary shutdowns of their operations. The National Science Foundation’s National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab) reported a cybersecurity incident on August 1, leading to the temporary suspension of its Gemini North Telescope in Hawaii and Gemini South Telescope in Chile. Smaller telescopes on Cerro Tololo in Chile were also affected.

The nature and origins of these cyberattacks are still unknown. NOIRLab mentioned that investigations are ongoing, and as a result, they are cautious about sharing specific information about the intrusions. However, they assured that their staff are working with cybersecurity experts to restore the impacted telescopes and their website as soon as possible.

These cyberattacks occurred shortly before the United States National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) issued a bulletin warning American space companies and research organizations about the growing threat of cyberattacks and espionage. The bulletin emphasized that foreign spies and hackers recognize the significance of the commercial space industry to the US economy and national security. They view US space-related innovation and assets as both potential threats and valuable opportunities to obtain crucial technologies and expertise.

This is not the first time that astronomical observatories have been targeted by cyberattacks. In 2022, hackers disrupted operations at the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile. Furthermore, NASA has been a victim of cyberattacks over the years. In 2021, the agency experienced the global SolarWinds breach, which served as a significant wake-up call for cybersecurity in NASA.

These cyberattacks on astronomical observatories highlight the increasing prominence of cybersecurity threats in the research and space sectors. Measures must be taken to strengthen the security infrastructure of these organizations to safeguard against future attacks.

