H.PIO Reports Strong Earnings in Q2 2023

H.PIO, a health functional food brand company, achieved its highest earnings in the second quarter of 2023. The company witnessed a turnaround in its main business and experienced growth in its subsidiaries, indicating a positive trend that is expected to continue.

In Q2 2023, H.PIO recorded consolidated sales of W61.2bn, marking a 20.0% year-on-year increase and an 8.8% quarter-on-quarter increase. The operating profit also saw a significant rise, reaching W8.7bn, reflecting an 11.8% year-on-year increase and an 18.1% quarter-on-quarter increase.

The company’s main business, Denmark Probiotics Story (Denps), saw improved brand awareness through extensive marketing efforts, leading to a surge in online customers and a notable increase in online sales from 42.9% in 2022 to 59.0% in 2Q23. Non-consolidated sales also contributed to the profit improvement, rising by 15.3% year-on-year.

Furthermore, the earnings growth was driven by H.PIO’s subsidiaries. Pio-pharm benefited from facility expansion and an expanding captive client base. Geoinfotech experienced peak-seasonality, and the acquisition of Apricot Studio further boosted earnings. Sales growth at the Chinese subsidiary also played a role in the company’s overall success.

As a result, H.PIO is transforming from a health functional food firm to a general consumer goods brand company. Despite the strong earnings performance, the company’s share price remains low, presenting an attractive investment opportunity.

Looking ahead, H.PIO is expected to continue achieving sound operating profit growth in the second half of 2023. This is attributed to the low-base effect following last year’s extensive marketing efforts, the expansion of new production lines at Pio-pharm, and the sustained sales growth in China and Denmark. The company also plans to utilize its cash holdings of W50bn for both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, including new brand launches.

Overall, H.PIO’s Q2 2023 earnings highlight a promising outlook for the company as it continues to strengthen its position in the market and explore new avenues for growth.