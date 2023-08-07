GuruHotel Seeks Funding While Facing Challenges and Exploring AI Alternatives

Mexico City-based startup GuruHotel, which assists hotels with their online presence and booking platforms, is currently experiencing financial difficulties due to the impact of the pandemic and is actively seeking new funding. One of the key features that GuruHotel offers to potential investors is the use of AI technology to automatically generate hotel descriptions. They have been leveraging OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool for this purpose and have found it to be a game changer.

However, the cost of integrating ChatGPT into their websites is a concern for GuruHotel and other startups in Latin America. While the tool is free to use on OpenAI’s website, the company charges a fee for integrating it into other platforms. For startups looking to scale up their operations, these costs can quickly become unsustainable.

Startups in Latin America have long struggled to attract early-stage venture capital funding, especially when compared to their counterparts in the United States. Nevertheless, AI tools have gained popularity in the region. In fact, Latin America has contributed a significant share of global visits to ChatGPT. A recent survey conducted among startups in the region revealed that 71% of the companies are currently incorporating AI into their daily operations.

Founders and investors in Latin America recognize that the region lags behind in terms of AI development. Developing viable alternatives to well-established AI services such as ChatGPT or Google’s Bard is a significant challenge. The superior capabilities of ChatGPT have convinced startups like Yana, a mental health startup based in Mexico City, to prioritize its usage over internally developed AI solutions.

While VC funding remains limited, the funding crunch and the growing presence of AI present both opportunities and challenges for Latin American startups. Investments in AI startups have been on the rise. Startups that can demonstrate how AI improves efficiency, enhances financial performance, and reduces costs are more likely to attract investor interest.

To reduce dependence on third-party AI services and create a competitive advantage, GuruHotel is currently exploring the development of an in-house alternative to ChatGPT.

