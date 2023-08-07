Impressive Developments for Remnant: From the Ashes 2

Gunfire Games is currently working on implementing crossplay for the popular co-op shooter, Remnant: From the Ashes 2. The developer, David Adams, confirmed this during an AMA session on the Remnant subreddit. Despite the challenges with different platforms and their crossplay requirements, Adams assured fans that the feature is actively being developed.

Aside from crossplay, Adams also addressed the invite issue that affected the Playstation 5 version of the game. He admitted that this issue had been overlooked, but players will still be able to join their friends’ games through the join menu.

Since its release last month, Remnant: From the Ashes 2 has gained critical and commercial success. It quickly became one of the best-selling games on Steam and sold over one million copies across all platforms within its first week. The game has been praised as a revolutionary sequel and an exceptional example of the looter-shooter genre.

For players interested in Remnant: From the Ashes 2, it’s worth noting that the game features a post-credits scene that should not be missed. To learn more about the game and its intriguing features, you can find additional information about a player with no data-mining experience who solved a challenging in-game puzzle.