Gunfire Games Releases Major Patch for Remnant 2

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
Gunfire Games has released the first major patch for Remnant 2, their action RPG shooter, focusing on improving the player experience. The patch includes stability and performance enhancements for all platforms, while also addressing progression blockers and bugs.

Performance improvements within the update include overall enhancements, reduced hitching, potential crashes, and fixing reported crash bugs. High-detail shadows have also been separated into a standalone option in PC settings.

Gunfire Games is actively working on quality-of-life improvements for traits and long-term grinding. The patch introduces some changes to give players more freedom to experiment, with larger quality-of-life changes planned for future updates.

Additional quality-of-life adjustments in the patch include easier respeccing and increased Scrap acquisition. The Trait Cap has been raised, and the Tome of Knowledge now grants Scrap and EXP when the Trait Cap is reached. The Orb of Undoing now has unlimited uses, and the Trait Requirement for equipping a second Archetype has been removed. Furthermore, the Scrap Cost for converting a Mysterious Item into an Engram has been eliminated.

The patch also brings balance adjustments to the game’s weapons, enemies, multiplayer, progression, and rewards. Numerous bug fixes have been implemented as well.

Remnant 2 gained rapid popularity upon its release, becoming the second-best selling game on Steam. It achieved an all-time concurrent player count of 110,856, surpassing its predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes. Within its first week, Remnant 2 sold over one million units across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

