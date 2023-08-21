Guild Esports Announces Launch of Second Professional Counter-Strike Team

UK-based esports organization Guild Esports PLC has revealed that they will be fielding a second professional team to compete in Counter-Strike. This marks Guild’s entry into men’s Counter-Strike esports, following the successful launch of their all-female Counter-Strike team earlier this year.

The new Counter-Strike team, which will compete under the Guild banner, will consist of five players and coaching staff. The roster for the team will be announced in the near future. The funding for the launch of Guild Esports’ men’s Counter-Strike team has been provided by multiple sources, including a national esports federation.

Counter-Strike is one of the world’s most popular esports, with a continually growing audience. A recent example of its popularity was the Paris Major in March 2023, which had an average viewership of 507,688, peaking at 1,528,724 concurrent viewers.

In addition to Guild’s participation in men’s Counter-Strike tournaments, they are also anticipating the launch of Counter-Strike 2, a major update to the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive experience. This upcoming release has generated increased community interest and is expected to reduce entry costs for top-tier men’s tournaments.

The directors of Guild Esports believe that now is the opportune moment to enter men’s Counter-Strike, as they can take advantage of the growing audience engagement and lower barriers to entry. They have identified various sponsorship and revenue-generation opportunities, as Counter-Strike allows more flexible advertising policies compared to other esports.

Jasmine Skee, CEO of Guild Esports, commented on the announcement, stating that Counter-Strike is an iconic esport with a dedicated fanbase and continued popularity. She emphasized that Guild’s entry into men’s competitions aligns with their vision to elevate their brand’s presence globally. Following the success of their all-female Counter-Strike team, Guild is eager to tap into the burgeoning market and seize the sponsorship and revenue opportunities it offers.

With their expansion into men’s Counter-Strike and the upcoming launch of Counter-Strike 2, Guild Esports aims to strengthen its position in the esports industry and further engage with the ever-growing gaming community.