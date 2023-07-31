The Power and Potential of Chat GPT in Education

Many students are already familiar with and utilizing Chat GPT, a powerful tool that has revolutionized education. There are numerous books available on the market about Chat GPT, including some specifically focused on how it can be applied in educational settings.

One bestselling example is “The Chat GPT Education Revolution” by Porche Publishing, which explores the ways in which Chat GPT can enhance textbook content. Teachers can also find guidance on incorporating Chat GPT into their classrooms.

In Korea alone, the daily number of Chat GPT users has exceeded two million, with half of them being students and the other half being working professionals. Its impact is also evident in popular culture, as renowned author Charlie Brooker collaborated with Chat GPT while writing the sixth season of the hit series “Black Mirror”.

The growth of Chat GPT is astounding, thanks to the data collected from Korean teenagers and students. Through conversations with Chat GPT, students have generated interesting and meaningful reports, benefiting from its assistance in performance evaluations.

The book on Chat GPT showcases its versatility, offering students various ways to utilize it, such as writing essays, conducting research, preparing presentations, and selecting report topics. It provides valuable answers to common performance evaluation questions and aims to widen readers’ understanding of different assessment formats, such as presentations, essays, debates, observation journals, and vocabulary tests.

While the book may appear overwhelming with its over 300 pages, both Bard and Chat GPT can be viewed as additional resources, similar to the numerous books, reports, and articles students already engage with. Chat GPT allows students to engage in conversations and ask questions, akin to conversing with authors from all over the world, in order to obtain desired information.

Moreover, by entering passages read into Bard and Chat GPT, students can generate problems resembling those found in national college entrance exams. In addition, Bard will soon be capable of handling image files, enabling the creation of problems involving pictures or graphs.

As with any technology, Chat GPT can be used positively or negatively depending on the user’s intentions. However, if students employ Chat GPT for practical purposes in performance evaluations and use it to expand their knowledge and improve their questioning skills, its potential should not be overlooked.