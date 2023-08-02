CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Guardz Cyber Intelligence Research Uncovers Mac Security Threat

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Guardz Cyber Intelligence Research Uncovers Mac Security Threat

Guardz Cyber Intelligence Research (CIR) has utilized AI technology to uncover a new Mac security threat known as ShadowVault. This discovery prompted the CIR team to employ ChatGPT, an AI model, to search for other potential macOS threats on the Dark Web.

ChatGPT confirmed the existence of cyber threats for macOS on the Dark Web, leading researchers to explore deeper into the cybercrime underground. As a result, they discovered a malware utility called Hidden Virtual Network Computing (HVNC) being sold on a Russian cybercrime forum called “Exploit.”

HVNC takes advantage of legitimate HVNC apps utilized for remote computer control. It enables a malicious attacker to gain complete control over a victim’s Mac without their knowledge. It is important to note that there have been no reported instances of this malware being used thus far.

The HVNC malware is available for purchase at a lifetime price of $60,000, with an additional $20,000 charge for “more malicious capabilities.” As of now, Apple has not issued a statement regarding these findings.

Guardz CIR’s use of AI technology demonstrates their commitment to leveraging innovative methods for detecting and preventing cybersecurity threats.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Semi-Solid State Batteries: Advancements in the Energy Storage Industry

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Exploring the Potential of Solid-State Batteries: A Future Perspective

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Exploring the Accessibility of Mobile Cloud Gaming: Breaking Down Barriers for Gamers

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Semi-Solid State Batteries: Advancements in the Energy Storage Industry

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Potential of Solid-State Batteries: A Future Perspective

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Accessibility of Mobile Cloud Gaming: Breaking Down Barriers for Gamers

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Intersection of AI and Quantum Computing

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments