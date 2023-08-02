Guardz Cyber Intelligence Research Uncovers Mac Security Threat

Guardz Cyber Intelligence Research (CIR) has utilized AI technology to uncover a new Mac security threat known as ShadowVault. This discovery prompted the CIR team to employ ChatGPT, an AI model, to search for other potential macOS threats on the Dark Web.

ChatGPT confirmed the existence of cyber threats for macOS on the Dark Web, leading researchers to explore deeper into the cybercrime underground. As a result, they discovered a malware utility called Hidden Virtual Network Computing (HVNC) being sold on a Russian cybercrime forum called “Exploit.”

HVNC takes advantage of legitimate HVNC apps utilized for remote computer control. It enables a malicious attacker to gain complete control over a victim’s Mac without their knowledge. It is important to note that there have been no reported instances of this malware being used thus far.

The HVNC malware is available for purchase at a lifetime price of $60,000, with an additional $20,000 charge for “more malicious capabilities.” As of now, Apple has not issued a statement regarding these findings.

Guardz CIR’s use of AI technology demonstrates their commitment to leveraging innovative methods for detecting and preventing cybersecurity threats.