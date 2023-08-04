Modder Brings AI Voice Interaction to Grand Theft Auto V

A modder known as Bloc has successfully integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), enabling players to have direct voice interactions with the game’s non-player characters (NPCs). Initially, the mod focused on text modifications using Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) technology. Bloc then expanded the mod to include text-to-speech capabilities for Skyrim, taking advantage of the game’s customization options. The latest development now allows for full voice-to-voice communication with NPCs in GTA V.

During a demonstration, Bloc showcased several scenarios that are now possible with the mod. Players can engage in conversations with police officers to choose patrol partners, investigate car accidents in swimming pools, or have humorous exchanges with NPCs who believe they are trapped in a simulation or game. In one scenario, Bloc interacted with an officer, learning more about their background before selecting a partner. Another interesting situation involved Bloc playing the role of a corrupt cop and accepting a bribe from a woman to keep her secret. The NPC partner expressed discontent with Bloc’s decision, highlighting the depth of NPC awareness.

Although there is a slight delay between the player’s speech and the NPC’s response, this initial implementation is a remarkable achievement. The mod incorporates 30 different NPC personalities using Inworld AI, with voice synthesis provided by ElevenLabs. However, it is important to note that free integration with Inworld AI is limited to 200 minutes.

This mod offers a glimpse into the potential future of NPC intelligence in upcoming games. It indicates that future gameplay may heavily rely on communication and negotiation skills rather than predetermined attributes or mini-games. Bloc has created a detailed video guide for those interested in trying out the mod, which covers installation and usage instructions.