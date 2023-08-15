GTA Online’s New Gun Van: What You Need to Know

GTA Online has introduced a new addition to the game: the Gun Van, which contains some of the best weapons available. While fans eagerly await news about GTA 6, Rockstar Games has been focusing on updates for GTA Online. The recent Los Santos Drugs War update brought a new business called the Acid Lab, along with new vehicles and missions.

One of the features not included in the main update but part of the drip-feed process is the Gun Van. The Gun Van is not shown on the map unless you are near it or subscribed to GTA+. As of August 14th, the Gun Van can be found near Lester’s Warehouse in Murrieta Heights.

The Gun Van offers an impressive selection of weapons, including the newly released Tactical SMG. However, these weapons are not discounted compared to purchasing them at Ammu-Nation. The current stock includes the Tactical SMG, Railgun, Carbine Rifle, Crowbar, Assault Shotgun, Pistol .50, Pipe Wrench, Molotovs, Proximity Mine, Grenades, and Body Armor.

It is possible that the weapon stock may change in the future as Rockstar aims to balance gameplay. Updates to the Gun Van mechanic will be provided as they become available.

For more updates on Esports, Gaming, and more, subscribe to our newsletter. Check back regularly for any changes or announcements regarding the Gun Van in GTA Online.