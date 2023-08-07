Is the Classique Broadway Worth Buying in GTA Online?

The Classique Broadway has been available in GTA Online since the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Recently, Rockstar Games offered a limited-time discount of 30% on this vehicle, allowing players to save money on the purchase until August 9, 2023. But is it worth buying?

The Classique Broadway in GTA Online takes inspiration from real-life 1946-1948 Oldsmobile 66 Club Sedan as well as various 1940s Chevrolet models like the Fleetline, Fleetmaster, and Stylemaster. The car features a classic lowrider look with a tall and narrow profile.

Visually, the Classique Broadway includes a bulky chrome front bumper, a trapezium-shaped grille, circular-shaped headlights, protruding fenders, traditional-looking chrome door handles, and round mirrors. Under the hood, it runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a three-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drive layout.

In terms of performance, the Classique Broadway isn’t the fastest car in GTA Online, with a maximum speed of 100.00 mph (160.93 km/h). However, it does have a unique feature that makes it desirable – it can be used as a taxi with the Taxi livery. This makes it particularly valuable during the triple bonuses on completing Taxi Work missions in the latest weekly update.

Overall, if you’re looking for the best-looking taxi in the game and want to earn a good amount of money, the Classique Broadway is a worthwhile investment. Its discounted price during the promotion period makes it even more attractive. So, hop in and enjoy cruising around Los Santos in style with this classic lowrider.