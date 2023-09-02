GTA VI Launch: Millions Will Be Unable to Play at Release

GTA VI, the highly anticipated game from Rockstar Games, is set to launch soon, but unfortunately, millions of gamers may find themselves unable to play it at release. The game is rumored to skip last-gen consoles and instead be available exclusively on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

While the majority of gamers may have already made the transition to the new-generation consoles by the expected launch date in 2025, there will still be a significant number of players who won’t be able to afford the upgrade in time. This will certainly disappoint those who have been eagerly awaiting the release of GTA VI.

On the other hand, it’s understandable that Rockstar Games would want to take full advantage of the capabilities of the newer hardware. Releasing the game on older consoles that will be nearly 12 years old by 2025 may hinder its potential and limit the immersive experience for players.

However, there is some good news for fans anxiously waiting for more information about GTA VI. Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has confirmed that the game’s release window is approaching. This means that a reveal or announcement could be just around the corner, possibly before the end of 2023.

Keep an eye out for any updates and announcements from Rockstar Games, as the release of GTA VI is expected to be a significant event in the gaming world. As for those who may not be able to play it at launch, perhaps there could be future plans to make the game accessible to a wider audience.

