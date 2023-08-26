GTA 6 Release Date Teased by Take-Two CEO

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has dropped some hints about the release date of the highly anticipated game, GTA 6. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, and Zelnick’s comments suggest that their wait might soon be over.

Although Rockstar has remained tight-lipped about official details, a leak in 2022 provided players with a first glimpse of the game in action. Gameplay videos confirmed rumors about the return to Vice City and the inclusion of a playable female protagonist. However, a concrete release date has yet to be announced.

During an interview with CNBC, Zelnick was asked about the release date for GTA 6. While he did not provide a specific date, he hinted that it could be coming soon. Zelnick stated that Take-Two has a robust pipeline of titles and expressed excitement about their outlook for fiscal 2025, suggesting that GTA 6 could be released around that time.

Previous hints from Zelnick and reports by journalist Jason Schreier also point to a potential release in 2024 or 2025. Zelnick expressed confidence in the profitability of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, stating that it is one of the most profitable franchises in the history of entertainment.

Interestingly, Zelnick did not refer to the game as GTA 6, leaving fans curious about whether the title will follow previous naming conventions or be something entirely new for Rockstar.

With a potential release date on the horizon, fans can expect the excitement to continue to build. It may not be much longer until Rockstar breaks the internet with an official trailer for GTA 6.

Sources:

– CNBC