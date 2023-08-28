GTA 6 Gameplay Leak Hints at Massive Open World

As the release of GTA 6 draws closer, fans are eagerly seeking concrete details about the highly anticipated game. While Rockstar has done a commendable job in containing leaks, occasional snippets manage to resurface, much to the excitement of fans. A Reddit user with the handle HiiGuardian recently stumbled upon a screenshot of leaked gameplay that offers a glimpse into the sheer scale of GTA 6’s open world.

The screenshot suggests that the city in GTA 6 is expansive, with buildings towering in the distance. Comparing it to the size of buildings in GTA V, the Redditor notes that being this far from the tall structures in GTA V would have taken players outside the metropolitan area. However, in the leaked gameplay screenshot, it still feels like the city, indicating the massive size of the game world that players can explore.

Although it’s important to remember that the screenshot is from an in-development build and may not be entirely representative of the final product, it does offer a tantalizing glimpse into the potential scale of GTA 6. The draw distance showcased in the screenshot also suggests the vastness of the game’s map, further hinting at the expansive world that awaits players.

In other news, Rockstar recently confirmed that GTA 6 is guaranteed to be released by March 2025 at the latest. This announcement reassures fans who have been eagerly anticipating the game, as they can finally stop wondering about its release date.

