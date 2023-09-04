New GTA 6 Release Date Anticipated to be in 2024-2025

The highly anticipated release of GTA 6 is set to provide gamers with a fresh and exciting gaming experience. With updated visuals, new characters, and a range of other improvements, players are eager to get their hands on the game. While Rockstar Games, the developer of GTA, has not provided an official release date, internet sleuths have made some educated guesses.

One leak suggests that GTA 6 will be set in contemporary Vice City and will be released sometime between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. Although it’s important to approach these assumptions with caution, recent leaks appear to support the Vice City setting, lending credibility to the predicted release date. There is even speculation that the game could be launched as early as 2024, with Microsoft’s response to the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s inquiry providing some support for this.

In the meantime, fans of GTA 5 can look forward to the release of the next Community Update before GTA 6 hits the shelves. The leaked visuals and characters of GTA 6 have already created a buzz, with numerous videos and images circulating on various platforms.

It’s worth noting that GTA 6 will be playable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, it’s unclear if the game will also be available on older platforms such as the PS4 and Xbox One. While a PC release is expected, there is no confirmation on whether it will also be available on the Nintendo Switch.

In terms of gameplay, GTA 6 will feature both male and female protagonists. Jason, the male character from the previous game, will return as a female character in GTA 6. Additionally, two brand-new characters have been introduced, promising an engaging storyline.

As fans eagerly await the release of GTA 6, it’s essential to stay updated through official channels for any announcements regarding the game’s trailer and release date. With the promise of a new platform and exciting features, GTA 6 is shaping up to be a highly anticipated addition to the beloved franchise.

Sources:

– Grand Theft Auto Wikipedia page

– Rajneetpg2022 Homepage