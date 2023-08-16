Grand Theft Auto VI Leak Confirms Vice City Setting

Another leak for Grand Theft Auto VI has surfaced, revealing that the highly anticipated game will be set in Vice City. As leaks and insider information continue to emerge, fans are getting a clearer idea of what to expect in the upcoming installment.

One of the key points of discussion among fans has been the world map of GTA VI. Rumors suggest that the map will be continuously expanding and will include multiple areas, not just Vice City. Previous games in the series, such as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, featured multiple cities that could be visited by crossing bridges to different islands. This has led many to speculate that GTA VI will follow a similar formula.

Recently, a gameplay leak confirmed Vice City’s inclusion in the game. The leak showed the main character inside a car, and the camera angle revealed a building in the background with Vice City’s name. While it’s unclear if Vice City is the only city featured in the game, this leak has definitely confirmed its presence.

However, the exact details of the game are yet to be officially shared by Rockstar Games. The publisher, Take-Two Interactive, has hinted at a 2025 release date for the game. Fans can expect more information to be revealed later this year or in 2024.

Excitement for GTA VI continues to grow, but the wait for its release remains challenging. When the game does launch, it will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. Stay tuned for more updates and official announcements from Rockstar Games.