Leaker Who Accessed GTA VI Details Allegedly Used an Amazon Fire Stick in England Hotel

A recent report by the BBC reveals that an 18-year-old leaker named Arion Kurtaj accessed Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) details from Rockstar Games using an Amazon Fire Stick. According to court documents filed in the UK, Kurtaj was caught using the digital media player connected to the TV in his hotel room at a Travelodge hotel in Bicester, England.

The setup allowed Kurtaj to infiltrate cloud computing services using a keyboard, mouse, and smartphone. With this method, he gained unauthorized access to various companies, including global neobank Revolut, rideshare service Uber, tech giant Microsoft, and game publisher Rockstar Games.

Kurtaj’s hack against Rockstar Games was particularly audacious as he executed it while on bail for other hacking-related crimes. He even had the boldness to post in the company’s Slack, informing staff that he was not an employee but an attacker.

According to Kurtaj, he downloaded all of GTA VI’s data and threatened to release the source code unless Rockstar Games contacted him on the messaging app Telegram. While it is unclear if the publisher reached out to Kurtaj, significant details about the game, such as its female co-star and Miami: Vice City setting, did leak online last year.

Kurtaj was a key member of the Lapsus$ group, a group of digital bandits involved in cybercrime. Another unnamed 17-year-old was also booked for their involvement in the hacks. While additional members of the gang are believed to still be at large in Brazil and the UK, Kurtaj and the teenager have been arrested for their alleged crimes.

Rockstar Games has yet to comment on the situation, and both Kurtaj and the teenager will be sentenced at a later date.

Source: BBC

Definitions:

Amazon Fire Stick: A digital media player developed by Amazon that allows users to stream content from various online platforms to their television.

