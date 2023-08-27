CityLife

The Power of AI Models

British Teen Leaks Grand Theft Auto 6 Details from Hotel Room

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 27, 2023
A British teenager was recently apprehended in a Travelodge hotel room in Bicester, Oxfordshire for leaking confidential information about the highly anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto 6. While international cybercrime is often portrayed as the work of sinister government agencies and state-sponsored hacking groups, this incident brings the action closer to home.

The teenager, identified as Arion Kurtaj, is reportedly a member of the Lapsus$ gang, known for their computer infiltration skills. Despite their expertise, they seem to lack the ability to effectively operate as criminals. After compromising several British telecommunications companies, Kurtaj was exposed by another group and subsequently captured by authorities. To ensure his safety, he was relocated to the hotel.

Interestingly, Kurtaj managed to purchase an Amazon Fire stick and connected it to the hotel room’s television. This enabled him to access cloud services, likely through a virtual Linux environment. He then proceeded to penetrate Rockstar Games, the developer of Grand Theft Auto, and leak footage of the upcoming game. Although his sentence is yet to be determined, it is expected that he will face a substantial period of imprisonment.

While the story itself may create an air of excitement in an otherwise uneventful town, it is disheartening to think that a teenager with such prodigious talent did not receive the necessary support and encouragement from the education system in Oxfordshire. Hopefully, his youthful conviction will not hinder his chances of pursuing a productive career in the field as he matures and gains wisdom.

