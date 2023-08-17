The Highly Anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI: What We Know So Far

The Grand Theft Auto series holds the distinction of being one of, if not the biggest property in the video game industry. Fans have been eagerly anticipating any news about the next installment in the series. Back in February 2022, Rockstar Games announced that they were indeed working on GTA VI. However, since then, no further official details have been released, leaving fans concerned and desperate for updates.

In the absence of official information, rumors and leaks have been the primary source of information. Early gameplay leaks, although from an early build of GTA VI, have sparked excitement among fans. While there is some skepticism regarding the validity of these rumors, it is believed that some of them may hold true.

Despite expectations for more details, Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped. Developing a game as massive and ambitious as GTA VI can be a lengthy and complex process, with unforeseen obstacles along the way. Therefore, it’s not surprising that announcements and updates have been delayed.

One recent rumor suggests that GTA VI has been in development for around ten years, with claims that the project has been rebooted at least once. Former developer Jon Young, who worked at Rockstar Games from 2015 to 2018 as a lead video editor, added credibility to this rumor through his LinkedIn profile. This timeframe aligns with Tez2, a reputable leaker, who claimed that the game was rebooted around 2018, coinciding with the release of Red Dead Redemption 2.

While the official confirmation of GTA VI’s development only came in 2022, it now seems increasingly likely that the game had been in progress for several years prior. Fans are eagerly awaiting any new updates or announcements from Rockstar Games to quell their anticipation.

Although the release date for GTA VI remains unknown, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, hinted that it could be between 2024 and 2025. Furthermore, the game is expected to be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, leaving behind last-gen consoles.

Excitement and anticipation continue to build as fans eagerly await any official news and updates about the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.