What to Expect from Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto V is widely regarded as one of the greatest video games of all time, but fans are eagerly awaiting the release of its successor, Grand Theft Auto VI. While no official news has been released by Rockstar Games, insiders and rumors suggest that GTA VI will feature one of the most expansive and detailed open worlds ever seen in a video game.

Although leaked gameplay footage has provided a small glimpse of the world, the actual size and scale remain a mystery. Fans are particularly hoping for more building interiors to explore, as this was a criticism of Grand Theft Auto V. Unlike its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto IV allowed players to enter various locations such as hospitals, fast-food restaurants, and even the Statue of Liberty. In contrast, GTA V focused more on open terrain exploration, leaving players disappointed by the limited accessibility of buildings.

Grand Theft Auto V has been immensely successful, selling over 180 million copies since its release in 2013 across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. Despite its achievements and critical acclaim, the lack of enterable buildings was a recurring complaint. Fans have often pointed out specific locations, like the inaccessible medical center in the middle of Los Santos, which players drive through during one of Trevor’s missions. The level of detail in these restricted areas has left players wondering why they couldn’t be revisited later in the game.

Many players value the immersion of Rockstar’s game worlds, and they hope that GTA VI will offer a more extensive and interactive environment that truly feels lived in. While there is no confirmed release date for GTA VI, it is expected to launch sometime between 2024 and 2025 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC platforms. With the advancements in gaming technology and the expectations of the fan base, Grand Theft Auto VI has the potential to surpass its predecessor and become a groundbreaking experience in open-world gaming.