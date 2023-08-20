Three Rescued Grey Seal Pups Released Back into the Wild in Guernsey

Three grey seal pups, named Cleopatra, Hector, and Peej, have been successfully released back into the wild in Guernsey. The GSPCA, which took care of them, stated that the seals nearly tripled their body weight during their time in care.

Hector was the first pup to be rescued in December 2022, followed by Cleopatra in January, and Peej in April 2023. The three pups have now joined a total of 32 seals that have been released into the wild by the GSPCA over the past ten years.

Geoff George, the GSPCA’s head of marine mammals, expressed his pleasure at the successful release. He mentioned that Cleo and Peej required some assistance as they seemed reluctant to leave their transport carriers. He also added that these were the last three grey seal pups in their care, and for the first time in a while, they have no seals under their care.

The GSPCA advised the public not to approach seal pups, as doing so can scare away their mothers. Instead, they recommend contacting the GSPCA to ensure the safety of the animal.

It is heartwarming to see these rescued seal pups return to their natural habitat. The GSPCA’s efforts in rehabilitating and releasing these animals back into the wild are commendable.