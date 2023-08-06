Tata Play to Expand Channel Capacity with Launch of GSAT-24 Satellite

More than a year after the launch of the GSAT-24 satellite by Arianespace’s Ariane-5 for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the satellite is finally set to go live on Monday. GSAT-24 has been specifically designed as a dedicated satellite for Tata Play’s direct-to-home (DTH) services.

Tata Play’s Managing Director and CEO, Harit Nagpal, claims that the introduction of GSAT-24 will bring significant improvements to the company’s services. The satellite will increase channel capacity, enhance signal reception, and improve picture quality for customers.

In the past, Tata Play has relied on four satellites from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). However, these satellites required launch and relocation to their desired orbital slots, resulting in limitations on their effectiveness in certain regions. GSAT-24, on the other hand, has been tailor-made to meet Tata Play’s requirements and cover all areas of India, including Andamans, Lakshadweep, the northeast, and Kashmir.

With GSAT-24, Tata Play is expected to see a considerable 50% increase in capacity, allowing them to offer 50% more channels compared to their current 600 channels. This expansion also means that more bandwidth can be allocated to each channel, resulting in improved picture quality and stability.

Furthermore, Tata Play has received clearance from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to provide 900 channels to all parts of the country. Despite the rise of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, Tata Play believes there is still a significant market for television in India. The company sees an opportunity to cater to both traditional television and OTT services, especially considering the large number of non-TV households in the country.

With the launch of GSAT-24, Tata Play is poised to expand its reach, provide better services, and tap into the growing demand for television in India.