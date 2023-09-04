September 2023 Community Day: All You Need to Know About Grubbin

On September 23, 2023, Pokémon Go trainers around the world are in for a treat as Grubbin, the Larva Pokémon, takes center stage during the September Community Day event. From 2pm to 5pm local time, Grubbin will appear more frequently in the wild, giving trainers a chance to catch this Bug type Pokémon. And if you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Grubbin!

Grubbin, with a max CP of 1112, 115 ATK, 85 DEF, and 132 STA, is a valuable addition to your Pokémon collection. It is worth noting that Grubbin is boosted by Rainy weather, so keep an eye out for any weather changes during the event.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Grubbin evolves into Charjabug and then into Vikavolt. To complete the evolution, you will need a total of 125 Candy. And during the Community Day event, if you evolve your Charjabug into Vikavolt, it will learn the Fast Attack Volt Switch Electric. This exclusive move adds more power to your battles, making your Vikavolt a formidable opponent.

In addition to encountering Grubbin more frequently, trainers can also look forward to seeing Charjabug in four-star raids. After the event ends, you will have the opportunity to challenge unique four-star Raid Battles. If victorious, more Grubbin will appear near the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. This is your chance to catch even more of these elusive Pokémon!

To enhance your experience during the September Community Day event, there are several bonuses and features to take advantage of. Field Research tasks with Community Day themes will be available, offering rewards such as additional Grubbin encounters, Stardust, and Ultra Balls.

You can also collect event-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, or purchasing them from the in-game shop. These stickers are a fun way to customize your gameplay experience.

For trainers looking for an additional challenge during the event, there will be a timed research quest called “Plugging Along.” By completing this special research story, you can earn rewards and delve deeper into the world of Grubbin.

To maximize your gains during the event, it is recommended to use a Star Piece and Lucky Egg. These items increase the amount of Stardust and experience points you earn. Additionally, be sure to have Pinap Berries on hand to collect more Grubbin candy as you catch them.

Mega Evolutions can also provide bonuses during the event. Try to have a Bug Mega Pokémon at a high level or even max level to enjoy the benefits of extra Candy from catches. Keep in mind that the bonuses only apply to Pokémon caught of the same type as your Mega-Evolved Pokémon.

Remember to restart the app before the event starts to avoid any potential errors or bugs. And don’t forget to spin PokéStops throughout the event to receive quests that offer valuable rewards.

Overall, the September 2023 Community Day featuring Grubbin promises to be an eventful and exciting experience for Pokémon Go trainers. So gather your friends, join in on the fun, and make the most of this opportunity to catch, evolve, and battle with these special Pokémon!

Sources:

– Pokémon Go website

– In-game information.