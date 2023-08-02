The Growing Conversational AI and Virtual Assistant Market

According to tech consultancy Gartner, the conversational AI market is projected to reach $18.6 billion in 2023, with a growth rate of 16.2%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based contact services utilizing conversational AI. Gartner also predicts a 24% growth in the virtual assistant market next year.

The global conversational AI and virtual assistant market is currently the fastest-growing segment in the contact center sector. Gartner’s director analyst, Megan Marek Fernandez, believes that as conversational AI continues to mature, it will eventually replace traditional contact center platforms. Organizations are looking to improve customer service efficiency and overall customer experience.

Research firm Grand View Research also forecasts significant growth in the virtual assistant market. They predict a compound annual growth rate of 24.3% through 2030, driven by AI innovations. Advanced AI technology in virtual assistants will enable them to provide product information, assist with navigation and payments, and direct queries to human agents when necessary.

Gartner’s report highlights that most customer service interactions involving AI currently involve augmented contact center engagements, rather than completely autonomous virtual agents. However, they estimate that by 2023, around 3% of interactions will be handled by conversational AI, growing to 14% by 2027. Furthermore, they predict that worldwide spending on contact center conversational AI and virtual assistants will reach nearly $23.2 million by 2024.

Despite economic uncertainties, Gartner suggests that organizations will continue to invest in customer engagement technologies. Projects aimed at enhancing the customer experience and streamlining customer service operations are expected to attract more investment. Cloud-based contact center services will also receive greater funding due to their capabilities in supporting various communication channels, advanced analytics, routing, workforce optimization, knowledge and insight, and conversational AI.

While the adoption of AI in contact centers may raise concerns about job security for human employees, a recent Salesforce study reveals that workers themselves see AI skills as crucial for their career longevity and efficiency. However, the study also highlights a lack of confidence and skills among employees in effectively using AI tools. Employers also express doubts about their teams’ training on generative AI.