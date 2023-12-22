Start-up Airline Avelo Airlines Expands to Puerto Rico

Avelo Airlines, a growing start-up airline, continues to make waves in the aviation industry with its expansion into Puerto Rico. While it may not be as well-known as the major airlines, Avelo is steadily growing its route map and now serves over 40 destinations across the United States.

The airline recently announced nonstop service between Puerto Rico’s San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport. This new route provides travelers from the frigid Northeast with a convenient and direct flight to the warm Caribbean.

In addition to the Connecticut route, Avelo also operates flights to Puerto Rico from the Greater Philadelphia/Delaware Valley’s Wilmington Airport. The airline sees Wilmington as a “convenient and travel-friendly alternative” to the busy Philadelphia International Airport.

With fares as low as $131 for one-way flights from New Haven to San Juan, Avelo is attracting price-conscious travelers. However, it’s important to note that the airline follows a low-fare model and charges additional fees for services such as seat selection, priority boarding, and baggage.

By tapping into the large US airline markets of New York and Philadelphia, Avelo is targeting family and leisure travelers who are looking for affordable options to the Caribbean. These new flights are expected to be particularly popular among the country’s largest Puerto Rican communities.

Avelo operates the Puerto Rico routes twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Since its launch in April 2021, the airline has flown over 3.5 million passengers on over 27,000 flights. Avelo now serves a total of 44 destinations in 23 states, in addition to Puerto Rico.

One notable aspect of Avelo’s operations is its impressive on-time performance. The airline boasts the lowest flight cancellation rate (0.1%) and the best on-time performance in the US airline industry, with 83.3% of its flights arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO, Andrew Levy, expressed excitement about the new routes to Puerto Rico, stating that they will make travel between the island and the Greater Philadelphia and Southern Connecticut areas easier and faster. Levy also emphasized the airline’s commitment to making Puerto Rico’s famous beaches and cultural activities more accessible to more people.

As Avelo Airlines continues to expand its route network and gain recognition for its affordable fares and excellent performance, it is becoming a viable option for travelers seeking efficient and cost-effective air travel within the United States and to popular vacation destinations like Puerto Rico.