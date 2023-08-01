Grifols Collaborates with Google Cloud to Accelerate Drug Development

Grifols, a global healthcare company known for manufacturing plasma-derived medicines, has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into the development of new biopharmaceutical therapeutics. The partnership aims to expedite the drug development process by utilizing AI, including large language models.

One of the key objectives of the collaboration is to leverage AI to identify potential therapeutic candidates and manage clinical trial programs. By implementing AI, Grifols aims to significantly reduce the time required to bring new treatments to the market. To support this effort, Grifols will establish a scientific information platform that integrates a wide range of internal and external datasets.

By analyzing these datasets using AI algorithms, Grifols hopes to gain insights into diseases and pharmacology. This will enable the identification of disease-identifying biomarkers at an early stage, leading to more effective treatments for patients. Moreover, the platform will allow for the discovery of trends among specific patient populations, facilitating personalized medicine and improved health outcomes.

Besides applying AI to the biopharmaceutical sector, Grifols plans to collaborate with Google Cloud to share best practices in innovation. This includes exploring new applications and use cases for data and AI, as well as enhancing internal processes to promote team agility and foster a culture of innovation within the company.

The partnership with Google Cloud reflects Grifols’ ambition to revolutionize biopharmaceutical medicine and increase access to treatments for patients globally. The collaboration is expected to transform the drug development life cycle and drive advancements in the field of healthcare.

Please note that the information provided in this article includes future projections and assumptions, and Grifols, S.A. reserves the right to revise or update these projections or assumptions without obligation to do so.