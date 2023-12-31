New Dinosaur Museum Planned to Showcase Wyoming’s Fossil Treasures

The town of Greybull, Wyoming is famous for being a hub of dinosaur fossil discoveries. The finds made here have contributed significantly to our understanding of dinosaurs, evolution, and the Earth’s history. Now, two leading museums in Greybull are coming together to raise funds for a project that will not only revitalize the museums but also bring more recognition to the town. The Greybull Museum and the Big Horn Basin Dinosaur and Geoscience Center are planning to build a new dinosaur museum that will highlight the region’s paleontological and archaeological history.

The proposed Greybull Dinosaur Museum will be situated along the town’s main street and will aim to showcase the region’s spectacular contributions to science. The museum will give Greybull residents and all Wyomingites another source of pride in their state. The project is being spearheaded by the Big Horn Basin Dinosaur and Geoscience Museum, which has been actively promoting the scientific richness of Greybull. The non-profit organization is working in collaboration with the Greybull Museum to secure funding for the new museum, which will be built adjacent to the existing facility.

Greybull’s dinosaur discoveries have already been exported to various prominent museums worldwide, including the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C., and the Sauriermuseum Aathal Museum in Switzerland, among others. These museums often display more real-fossil dinosaur skeletons from Wyoming than the state itself.

The new Greybull Dinosaur Museum will feature full-sized dinosaur replicas, interpretive exhibits, a media room, a gift shop, and a laboratory. Some of the highlights of the museum will include replicas of four dinosaur skeletons discovered in Greybull: a Stegosaurus, an Allosaurus, a northern Wyoming-exclusive dinosaur called Kaatedocus, and “Baby Toni,” the most complete juvenile sauropod ever found. Additionally, the museum hopes to display a one-of-a-kind dinosaur nest discovered by paleontologists from the Smithsonian.

The collaboration between the Greybull Museum and the Big Horn Basin Dinosaur and Geoscience Museum marks an exciting step towards preserving and showcasing Wyoming’s fossil treasures. The new museum will not only contribute to the scientific community but also become a major attraction for visitors interested in dinosaurs and paleontology.

