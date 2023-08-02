The Release of Greta Gerwig’s Directorial Barbie Creates Buzz in the Film Industry

Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, Barbie, has made a significant impact in the film industry. The movie has become one of the greatest blockbusters in cinema history, generating immense popularity among audiences.

Fans and digital artists have used their creative talents to showcase their love for Barbie by creating re-creations of the iconic character. These creations range from stickers to AI-generated videos, featuring popular Bollywood celebrities.

One such video, created by a digital artist, went viral on social media. The video utilized artificial intelligence to depict Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Ken and Barbie, respectively. Although the artist acknowledged that the results weren’t flawless, the video gained substantial attention and praise.

Fans expressed their excitement for the video, particularly noting how Alia appeared as a perfect Barbie with her blonde hair, while Ranbir bore a resemblance to Ryan Gosling. Many users commented on their desire to witness this version of Barbie in a Bollywood adaptation.

In addition to this video, another digital artist re-imagined renowned Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna as Barbie avatars. Fans crowned Aishwarya as the winner, believing that she would be a flawless fit for the role of Barbie in a Bollywood adaptation.

The official Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was released on July 21, garnering even more attention. Its impact on the industry is undeniable and continues to soar as audiences eagerly embrace this new take on the beloved character.