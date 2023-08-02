Greta Gerwig’s Directorial Barbie Film Captivates Fans

Greta Gerwig’s directorial Barbie film has gained immense popularity in the world of cinema. Since its release, fans have been captivated by the movie, and the Barbie fever shows no signs of fading away.

Digital artists and fans have taken their love for Barbie to the next level by creating stunning re-creations. One digital artist recently shared a video on social media featuring Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as AI-generated versions of Ken and Barbie. The video quickly went viral, grabbing the attention of Barbie enthusiasts.

The video showcases scenes from the movie, with Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Ken, originally played by Ryan Gosling, and Alia Bhatt embodying the character of Barbie, played by Margot Robbie. The artist utilized artificial intelligence to bring this visually stunning concept to life.

Fans have expressed their excitement and admiration for the video. Many have noted Alia Bhatt’s resemblance to Barbie, particularly with her blonde hair. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Ken has also drawn praise, with some fans believing he bears a resemblance to Ryan Gosling.

In addition to the Ken and Barbie re-creation, another video surfaced featuring several Bollywood actresses transformed into Barbie avatars. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna all received the Barbie treatment. Fans crowned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the winner, believing she would have excelled in the role of Barbie if the film were made in Bollywood.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was released on July 21 and continues to captivate audiences with its enchanting storyline. The film has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on fans worldwide.