Greenpeace Calls on Semiconductor Companies to Increase Use of Solar Energy

Greenpeace is urging semiconductor companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), to boost their adoption of solar energy. A recent survey conducted by the organization reveals that almost half of the respondents living in areas near TSMC’s operations or expansion sites are willing to lease their roofs for the installation of solar panels. Additionally, nearly 70 percent of the respondents believe that semiconductor companies should take further action to promote solar energy production.

In support of this initiative, 25 village leaders from regions surrounding the Central Taiwan Science Park, where TSMC plants are situated, have expressed their willingness to assist in persuading TSMC to finance the installation of rooftop solar equipment on unused rooftops. These areas have over 900 hectares of unused rooftops, which is equivalent to 444 times the size of Taipei Arena. Utilizing this space could potentially generate a solar panel capacity of up to 900 megawatts, producing approximately 1 billion kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity annually.

Greenpeace has initiated an online petition calling upon village chiefs across Taiwan to encourage residents to make their unused rooftops available for TSMC’s solar equipment installation. The data collected from the petition will be submitted to TSMC for consideration. It’s important to note that the objective is not to single out TSMC, but rather to encourage all semiconductor companies to increase their utilization of solar energy.

Currently, TSMC reports a renewable energy usage of 10.4 percent in its sustainability report. However, if it fully harnesses the available rooftop space, TSMC’s renewable energy usage could rise to 15 percent. TSMC joined the RE100 initiative in 2020, committing to achieve 100 percent renewable energy usage by 2050.

Taiwan has already initiated collaborations between photovoltaic firms and local administrative units to develop community rooftop solar projects. The village chief of Tanyang has expressed strong support from the local community for renewable energy development and supplying green energy to TSMC. Before agreeing to solar panel installations on their rooftops, villagers will consider factors such as risk, construction quality, and maintenance. Face-to-face meetings with TSMC in the future to address these matters would provide reassurance to many villagers and align with the company’s corporate social responsibilities.