Stellantis and Saft Collaborate on Integrated EV Battery System

Stellantis and Saft engineers have joined forces on a research project to develop an Electric Vehicle (EV) battery pack that integrates the inverter and charger functions into the modules. This integration aims to bring various benefits, including increased cargo space, simplified manufacturing processes, and lower costs.

The outcome of this collaboration is called the Intelligent Battery Integrated System (IBIS). In this system, the power inversion and charging functions are placed in close proximity to the lithium-ion battery cells, enhancing efficiency and performance.

Since the summer of 2022, a demonstrator of the IBIS has been in operation, leading to the validation of different technical concepts and the filing of multiple patents. The focus now shifts to building a fully functional prototype vehicle, which will undergo comprehensive testing on development benches, test tracks, and open roads. The aim is to make this technology available on Stellantis vehicles by the end of the decade.

The integration of EV components represents a significant advancement in the journey towards electrification. By combining the inverter and charger functions into the battery pack, Stellantis and Saft aim to address EV customers’ needs for range, roominess, and affordability, while also reducing carbon emissions and improving overall efficiency.

Saft, with its extensive experience in industrial battery innovation, is committed to long-term research programs like IBIS. This collaboration with Stellantis underlines their dedication to advancing the field of electric mobility and meeting the evolving demands of the market.