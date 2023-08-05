Upgrade Your Laptop with These Back-to-School Deals

Going back to school now requires more than just notebooks and pencils. A capable laptop is essential for modern students. If you’re in need of an upgrade, we’ve gathered some laptop deals to help you get ready for the school year.

One deal to consider is the Apple MacBook Air (2020) with an M1 processor. It’s currently available for $749.99 on Amazon, allowing you to save $249.01. Despite being a few years old, the MacBook Air still offers a sleek design, a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

If you prefer a Windows laptop, the Acer Swift Go 14 is a great option. Priced at $689.99 (save $160), it offers current-generation hardware and premium features. The 14-inch IPS display has a 1920×1200 resolution, and it’s powered by an Intel 13th Gen Core i7-1355U processor with 16GB of RAM. With its lightweight chassis, this laptop is perfect for schoolwork.

For gaming enthusiasts with a bigger budget, the Alienware m15 R7 is worth considering. It’s on sale for $1,389.99 (save $780) and comes with a 15.6-inch display, a Core i7-12700H processor, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This laptop delivers powerful gaming performance with an eye-catching design.

Another high-end option is the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X, priced at $1,899.99 (save $100). It features a 16-inch OLED display, a Core i9-13980HX processor, GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. With its premium features and impressive performance, it’s a laptop worth considering.

These are just a few of the many laptop deals available to help you prepare for the school year. Whether you’re on a budget or looking for a high-performance machine, there’s something for everyone.