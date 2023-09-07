CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Grasping Entropy: A Hands-On Model for Understanding Thermodynamics

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 7, 2023
Grasping Entropy: A Hands-On Model for Understanding Thermodynamics

In a new study published in The Physics Teacher, researcher T. Ryan Rogers introduces a hands-on model to help students grasp the concept of entropy, a fundamental concept in thermodynamics that is often misunderstood. The model utilizes everyday objects to provide students with a new perspective on entropy, focusing on the relationship between entropy and the number of accessible microstates.

Entropy is often oversimplified as the amount of disorder in the universe, but its true definition is the number of ways that energy can be distributed in a system. To tackle this misunderstanding, Rogers designed a model using small objects, such as dice and buttons, that are poured into a box to mimic a thermodynamic system. Some particles in the box are packed tightly, limiting their degrees of freedom and resulting in a low-entropy system.

By shaking the box, students introduce energy into the system, causing the packed particles to loosen and increase the number of ways energy can be distributed. As the shaking continues, the particles settle into a configuration that evenly distributes the energy. At this point, despite the apparent orderliness, the system actually has higher entropy.

Rogers found that all participating students were able to understand the correct definition of entropy after engaging with the hands-on model. His plan is to expand its reach by creating an activity guide for educators from kindergarten to college. Rogers hopes that his work will inspire other teachers to clarify the concept of entropy in their classrooms using similar do-it-yourself methods.

The study, titled “Hands-on Model for Investigating Entropy and Disorder in the Classroom,” was published in The Physics Teacher and authored by T. Ryan Rogers.

Source: The Physics Teacher

Definitions:
– Entropy: The number of ways energy can be distributed in a system.
– Degrees of freedom: The number of ways in which particles can store energy.

Source:
– Rogers, T.R. (2023). Hands-on Model for Investigating Entropy and Disorder in the Classroom. The Physics Teacher.

Sources:

– Rogers, T.R. (2023). Hands-on Model for Investigating Entropy and Disorder in the Classroom. The Physics Teacher.
– “Grasping entropy: Teachers and students investigate thermodynamics through a hands-on model.” (2023, September 6). Retrieved from [phys.org](https://phys.org/news/2023-09-grasping-entropy-teachers-students-thermodynamics.html)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Advancements in High-Temperature Accelerometers: A Game Changer in Telecommunications

Sep 7, 2023
News

The Future of Gas Detection: How IoT and Telecommunications are Revolutionizing Safety

Sep 7, 2023
News

Understanding the Broad Applications of Semiconductor Chips in Today’s Digital World

Sep 7, 2023

You missed

News

Advancements in High-Temperature Accelerometers: A Game Changer in Telecommunications

Sep 7, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September: Get Exclusive Rewards!

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Japan Successfully Launches Lunar Mission to the Moon

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

World Can Now Breathe Easier, but Further Mitigation still Needed, Air Pollution Study Finds

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments