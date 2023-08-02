Graphite One Inc. Enters Marketing Services Agreement to Raise Profile

Graphite One Inc. has entered into a marketing services agreement with Northern Venture Group Inc. The agreement aims to raise the profile of Graphite One and its Graphite One Project to investors.

Under the agreement, Northern Venture will provide research and sector reports, video creation, and digital marketing services to the company. The agreement is set for a 12-month period but will continue on a month-to-month basis after that. The agreement is subject to TSXV Exchange approval.

Graphite One has terminated marketing services agreements with TD Media dba Lifewater Media and Outside the Box Capital.

Graphite One is planning to develop a complete U.S.-based supply chain for advanced graphite materials. Currently, the United States is 100 percent import dependent for natural graphite. The company aims to change this by developing a domestic supply chain anchored by the Graphite Creek resource.

The company’s plan includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode manufacturing plant located in Washington State, along with a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and other battery materials.

Graphite One Inc. is focused on becoming an American producer of high-grade anode materials primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery market. The company’s Graphite Creek Property in Alaska is expected to be the source of graphite mineralization for its manufacturing operations. A feasibility study will determine the production decision for the project.